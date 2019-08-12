Walmart to Remove Violent Videos Out of Respect to Victims of Recent Shootings

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Walmart has announced they are removing violent video game displays in light of the recent deadly shootings.

Some shoppers, however, feel it’s the guns that need to be removed — not video games.

Eyewitness News Reporter Morgan Parrish asked customers in Lycoming County what they thought about the retail giant’s decision.

After the recent deadly shootings across the country, Walmart is ordering its employees to temporarily remove any signing or displays that advertise violent video games.

This includes any video game that contains violent images or aggressive behavior.

“I agree with that video games are quite a problem for young kids today there’s a lot of violence on there and I think they should be removed to some degree and I think it would be beneficial for society,” said John Sagan, of Linden.

“I think they could do away with them it doesn’t help anything kids are influenced at a very young age and they probably would find something better to influence them,” Mike Pratt of Watsontown weighed in.

July 30th, two Walmart employees were killed in Southaven Mississippi but a co-worker who had recently been fired.

Days later, another shooting took place at a Walmart in El Paso Texas, leaving 22 people dead.

Some shoppers say getting rid of the aggressive video games display won’t put an end to the violence.

“I don’t think that’s going to change anything because it’s just video games and I don’t think it has that big of an influence on such big violent crimes going on around us,” noted Lesha Peterson of Williamsport.

Some customers are saying the retail store should get rid of their guns altogether.

Walmart is one of the largest sellers of firearms and ammunition in the United States.

However, the company says they have no plans to stop gun sales.

“There’s no reason for these automatic weapons and everything the only ones who I think would need them would be our military there’s absolutely no reason for that,” added Pratt.

“I know it’s a constitutional right and as Americans, we have to keep our gun rights I think there should be some limits placed upon gun rights,” noted Sagan.

Walmart also instructed employees to make sure that screens in its electronic departments don’t display violence, like hunting videos.

