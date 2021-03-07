Walmart hosting COVID vaccine clinic in Hanover Area High School this week

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eligible people in Luzerne County will have another convenient option for getting a COVID vaccine this week.

Walmart will be hosting a clinic to administer Pfizer vaccines, an official with Senator John Yudichak’s office announced Sunday. The release says it will be inside the Hanover Area High School gym from March 9th through 11th.

Qualified patients under the state’s current vaccine plan can schedule an appointment through PA Link, while supplies last at 1-800-753-8827. They advise that the phone number listed will not work until Monday morning.

The second dose appointment will be made on-site.