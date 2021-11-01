Walking trail in Scranton open after debris removed from trail

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People who like to walk scenic Lake Scranton are able to enjoy it again.

The trail is now open. It was closed due to downed trees from Friday’s storm.

A contractor was brought in to remove the debris.

