Walking to help prevent suicide

(WBRE/WYOU) — A walk to remember those who lost a battle with mental illness.

The Northeast Suicide Prevention Initiative kicked off Suicide Prevention Week with a walk and remembrance Saturday morning in Lackawanna County. A one-mile walk titled Share the Journey got underway at the Lackawanna County Courthouse in Scranton.

Participants honored those who lost their lives and learned how they can play a part in preventing suicide. Mike Nelson lost his 17-year-old son to suicide, so this event is a way he is giving back in an effort to help others.

“I got involved in this. It’s been my best therapy, and I’m trying to give back to the community, and if I could stop one person from dying by suicide, that’s the best I could do for someone else,” Nelson said.

“My son passed away three years ago from suicide, and ever since then my wife and I have tried to help others,” Joseph Dombroski said.

The Share the Journey walk is the main fundraiser of the year for the Northeast Suicide Prevention Initiative. All money raised goes right back into the local community.