Walking for Veterans

(WBRE/WYOU) — It was an early start for some students calling attention to a serious problem, veterans suicide.

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania Student Veterans Association held its sixth annual Veterans Suicide Awareness walk Friday. The walk is to remember veterans who took their own lives and shine a light on this dark issue.

“We are bringing awareness to the 22 people that commit suicide every day because they don’t see another option, so we are walking and raising money and all funds go to the national alliance and veteran suicide to help provide those resources for them,” United States Air Force Staff Sergeant Savhanna Paul said.

The walk was open to the public. The goal was to raise $2,200 for the 22 miles walked.