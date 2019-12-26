Waiting on Returns

SAINT CLAIR, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Just when you think the mad rush of Christmas shopping is over, many stores get a second wave of people returning and exchanging gifts.

However, people who were ready to rush to a 24-hour Walmart in Schuylkill County were halted. Stanley Boots and his stepson are providing security at Walmart in Saint Clair because the normally bustling store is closed for the holiday.

“This morning, I’d say about 150 cars. Couples and kids tried to come in to return gifts,” Boots said.

It’s not often that you see an entirely empty parking lot at Walmart because they are so busy throughout the year. But corporate gave their employees time to enjoy Christmas with their families.

The 24-hour store closed at 6 on Christmas Eve, reopening the morning after Christmas. Security has been on site since before the store closed. They say they’ve had to send away an average of 10 to 15 cars every half-hour.

“Coming here and seeing it’s closed, is actually a good thing because I’m glad people are being with their family. They need more family time,” Amanda Kenderdine of Orwigsburg said.

Security tells Eyewitness News some shoppers did not take the empty parking lot as a clear sign, with a small handful throwing a fit.

“They should realize the store is closed, but they still try to get that gift returned or pick up stuff or groceries, whatever they need,” Boots said.

Boots says this is the first time Walmart has hired an outside security company to monitor the store to make sure the property is safe and let shoppers know they have to wait another day to handle gift returns and shopping.

Walmart in Saint Clair opens at 6 a.m. the day after Christmas.