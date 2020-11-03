NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Millions are heading to the polls today, but not every polling place had a strong start this morning.

Voting machine issues caused delays in Nanticoke. Eyewitness News has talked to voters since the polls opened Tuesday morning and some say they couldn’t wait to cast their vote.

“We found out that the machines were all down, and then one started working. Now we just got in and everything went smooth. It was great,” Karen Warakomski of Nanticoke said.

“A cheer broke out when the door opened, and then when the first person came out, he said ‘it’s all like confusion, there’s four machines, only one is working’ and that’s when everybody got a little bit like, ‘wow, we’ve got work to go to, and I don’t know if I’m gonna make it’. I hope everything gets straightened out,” Dan Warakomski of Nanticoke said.

As of noon, the poll workers inside said all of the machines were up and running except one.

