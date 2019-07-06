Voting machine funding bill vetoed

(WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Wolf has vetoed a bill that would provide funding assistance for new voting machines across the commonwealth.

The governor issued a mandate last year for all counties to provide paper ballot receipts in time for the 2020 presidential election. But many counties in our region do not have the money to meet that mandate. Bill 48 would have provided the funding to help pay for the new voting machines.

Friday, Governor Wolf refused to sign the bill, saying in part, “Senate Bill 48 makes changes to our elections that I do not believe strike the right balance to improve access to voters or security.”