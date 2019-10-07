Voting Machine Demo at Luzerne County Courthouse

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Counties across our region are racing against the clock to upgrade their voting machines to meet a state mandate to improve election security.

Governor Tom Wolf wants all counties to provide a paper trail to verify election results.

Luzerne County is holding a special demonstration Monday night for the public.

“I think you’re looking at 3.5 million dollars for the voting machines,” said Tim McGinley, Chairman Luzerne County Council

And that is why Luzerne County officials are trying to get the best bang for their buck. They have narrowed down their list of companies to three for the contract to provide those computers…

“The voting machine vendors will be here this evening to demonstrate their products in a work session tonight. They have an opportunity to speak to council at large answer questions comments whatever,” noted McGinley.

Luzerne County, like most other counties across our region, has been struggling to come up with the money to pay for this state mandate.

“We are looking at funding these machines and it’s going to be a big expense. Governor Wolf has promised that 60 percent of all funding will come from the state and it will be up to the county, unfortunately, to come up what the other 40 percent,” said David Pedri, Luzerne County Manager.

And while there is a lot of disagreement across the commonwealth as to who should pay the cost to upgrade voting machines. There is agreement about the purpose of the mandate

“But what it really comes down to is fair open and honest elections. Do we have the proper voting machines to do that? These new machines will get us there,” said Pedri.

The county council will hear from the three companies Monday night. A final decision is expected by the end of this month. The new voting machines must be in place for the April 2020 primary election.

