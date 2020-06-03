Votes still being counted in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pandemic precautions have resulted in an unprecedented impact on the primary election in Lackawanna County.

Despite all 163 precincts reporting vote totals from Tuesday’s election, Wednesday began with thousands of ballots still in play.

The county’s Department of Elections is tasked with scanning more than 18,000 mail-in and absentee ballots which still weren’t counted on election night.

All of those uncounted ballots have a direct bearing on the outcome of the 8th Congressional Democratic race.

Lackawanna County officials set a goal of having all of the votes counted by tonight but they’re uncertain if that will be accomplished.

