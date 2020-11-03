Voters turn out in Monroe County

TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Long lines at the polls started early morning on Election Day with some having to wait as long as three hours before getting inside to cast their ballot.

Voters came out in full force, anxious to make sure their voice was heard in the 2020 general election.

“Some of the votes were not counted, like they found them in the garbage and stuff,” Charlene Roll of Tobyhanna told Eyewitness News. “So I just wanted to make sure my vote counted. So I came to vote.”

Roll’s employer gave her two hours of unpaid time to cast her vote. She says her family and friends waited in the same line for nearly two hours.

“So far I’ve been pretty lucky,” Roll said. “It’s been like five minutes. But I think it’s going to go fast.”

Neida Zayas, also from Tobyhanna, says her husband waited in line from 8:30 a.m. and did not get inside until 11:15 a.m.

“I thought it would be less lines earlier and longer lines now, being that people are going to work,” Zayas said.

Monroe County is also handling thousands of mail-in ballots. Officials say 39,110 mail-in and absentee ballots have been sent out to residents and 31,765 of those have been received.

According to the Monroe County Office of Elections, mail-in ballots will begin to be counted on Wednesday with staff continuing to tally votes through the end of the week. Late mail-in and provisional ballots will be tallied and added to the counts on Friday and Monday, November 9.

The vote will be certified on Monday, November 16.