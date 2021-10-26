Voters say next week’s election just as important as presidential election

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Election Day is one week away.

It’s on the minds of voters, but not as many. Turnout is expected to be much lower than in a presidential election year.

Outside a presidential election we tend to see voter turnout slip, but it does not take away from how important it is. Polls open in less than one week. Drop boxes are being filled and collected for votes next Tuesday.

Eyewitness News set up a camera outside its Scranton office. Voters stepped up to the microphone to tell us why this election is as important as a presidential.

“On a local level that the people are here making decisions that affect us directly,” voter Henry Ellis III said.

“When you vote for someone, you should also think about where you live, what you need around your area and your community and your environment,” voter Rian Singleton said.

Singleton is 20 years old. 2020 was his first year voting for a president. He tells Eyewitness News voting each year can make a difference.

“When you don’t vote, that one vote could mean a lot. That one vote could make or break the community,” Singleton said.

“If something is important to you regardless of what it is and you see somebody, you know, that is up to be voted for, I suggest that you go out and vote. Because that is the only way we’re going to change,” voter Trisha Langman said.

Voters tell our camera that it’s difficult to know and understand each candidate vying for your vote.

“I’ll have to, you know, look into it a little bit more. But I do think it’s important to vote and I will be,” Langman said.

“We’re not talking about the president, you know what I mean? We’re not talking about Congress. We’re talking about the people that are going to directly affect us,” Ellis III said.

In Lackawanna County 1,856 absentee ballots were requested. Only 759 have been returned. 14,000 voters have applied for mail-ins this election. Only 8,300 have been returned with a week left.

To compare mail-ins to last year’s election, more than 42,000 voters voted by mail in the county.

For those who are going to vote in person next Tuesday, polls open as usual at 7 a.m.

