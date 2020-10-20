Voters raise concerns about voting by mail or in-person

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – There’s plenty of excitement surrounding this election, but just as many questions.

The entire region and nation have been keeping an eye on how this election is going to work.

Here in the Poconos from Honesdale down to Jim Thorpe, many are excited to cast their ballot.

Just as many have questions and some are skeptical about the process that started with registration and will end with a pronounced winner, more than likely, at least three days after the polls close.

Until we get to that point, debates wage whether to vote by mail or in person.

Voters in the area like Tammy Zdziarski from Waymart say there will be concerns regardless of the method used.

“I definitely think there’s going to be an issue. And even if it was 100% on the up and up, somebody is going to spin it to where there is an issue with it.”

Having talked with several election officials from different counties across northeast and central PA, there are checks and processes in place to help quell most, if not all, of those concerns.

Later today we’ll be meeting up with local election board officials to get answers as to how they’re going to address any issues that may come up.