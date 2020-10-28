Voters raise concerns about overfilled drop box for mail-in ballots in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Voters in Luzerne County reached out to Eyewitness News regarding concerns that the drop box for mail-in ballots at the Luzerne County Penn Place Office building was overfilled.

 Several voters say they left Penn Place and planned on returning later in the day; they were concerned that their ballots would fall out of the box.

County election officials respond to voter concerns. Lead I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick has the story tonight on Eyewitness News at 6.

