Voters hitting polls in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Voters in Lackawanna County were hitting the polls Tuesday in full force.

One part of the county was expected to get an above-average turnout. The ballot was full this Election Day, especially in Scranton. We had the hotly contested Scranton mayoral race, the controversial Scranton school board directors, county commissioners, and much more. Voters say they’re out in hope of change.

Candidates on the November 5th ballot stood outside many polling places in Lackawanna County, trying to sway voters minutes before casting their vote.

“It’s important. The people you vote for today are going to affect the future,” Shawn Zehel, judge of election for Lackawanna County said.

Zehel says he has seen a fair turnout during this municipal election.

“I think people understand in Scranton, there is a lot at stake and people are out and they’re voting and that is a good thing,” Zehel said.

“It’s pretty important with what’s going on in the city and county. I think it’s an important election. That’s why you’re getting much more voter turnout,” voter Paul Ludovici said.

Ludovici says people are starting to realize how important municipal government elections are, as they affect where you live.

“I think definitely people are looking for change in the city and in county government,” Ludovici said.

“It’s very important because they are the people that are taking care of your area, your streets, your street signs, and your taxes,” voter Tom Riley said.

Riley suggests since everyone has the right to vote, they should fulfill that right.

“Get up and get out and do it! It’s five minutes,” Riley said.

More than 1,500 people from two precincts are expected to vote at Isaac Tripp Elementary School Tuesday. Zehel says the higher turnout reflects the number of candidates running.

“There’s a lot to offer in the field and so those choices are going to bring people out,” Zehel said.

Zehel tells Eyewitness News voter turnout can be up or down in different precincts based on people at work, generational gap, and carelessness for this kind of election.