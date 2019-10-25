Voters get to know county council candidates at forum

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

(WBRE/WYOU) — Election Day is only a few weeks away and voters got to learn more about some of Luzerne County’s future leaders Thursday night.

The 11 candidates competing for the six open county council seats in Luzerne County participated in a candidate forum at First Presbyterian Church in Wilkes-Barre. Six seats are up for grabs on the November ballot.

Voters took this opportunity to find out where the candidates stand on issues like the rain tax, the proposed five percent property tax and pension and healthcare reform.

Thursday night’s forum was sponsored by the League of Women’s Voters of Wilkes-Barre area and it was moderated by Eyewitness News’ own Andy Mehalshick.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos