Voters get to know county council candidates at forum

(WBRE/WYOU) — Election Day is only a few weeks away and voters got to learn more about some of Luzerne County’s future leaders Thursday night.

The 11 candidates competing for the six open county council seats in Luzerne County participated in a candidate forum at First Presbyterian Church in Wilkes-Barre. Six seats are up for grabs on the November ballot.

Voters took this opportunity to find out where the candidates stand on issues like the rain tax, the proposed five percent property tax and pension and healthcare reform.

Thursday night’s forum was sponsored by the League of Women’s Voters of Wilkes-Barre area and it was moderated by Eyewitness News’ own Andy Mehalshick.