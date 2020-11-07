“Voters Decided Day of Celebration” event held in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A national day of action is taking a local twist in Luzerne County.

Organizers worked through election season to make sure each voters’ voice is heard.

Saturday afternoon they gathered for a “Voters Decide Day” celebration on the square in Wilkes-Barre.

The event’s main goal is to bring everyone together, no matter what the outcome of the election.

“That our vote is our voice. And that it’s not going to be done today because he’s been elected president, we’re going to have a lot of work to do to reunite this country,” said Karen Anselm, Bloomsburg.

“United States of America means united, and I think united we stand as a country and divided, ultimately we’ll fall and I do really believe that. And also in democracy we have different opinions so I think it’s okay to respect that we have differences but I think ultimately the core that brings us all together is that we’re Americans,” said Sharee Clark of Wilkes-Barre, emcee of event.

Everyone who attended the event Saturday was asked to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.