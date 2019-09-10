PA Voters allowed to apply for Absentee Ballots online

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — From your Local Election Headquarters — Pennsylvanians who are not able to vote in person in November will be able to apply online for absentee ballots.

According to the Wolf Administration, voters can begin using the new process next week. Voters will still have to mail or hand-deliver the ballots to election offices.

Governor Wolf says the changes will make the absentee ballot application process faster and more accessible for voters.

The online application site will go live next Monday.