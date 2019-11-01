Voter reform bill signed into law

Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf signs a new voting reform bill into law.

The bill includes $90 million dollars to help fund counties for the cost of new voting machines. It also introduces a mail-in voting option allowing voters to avoid the polls.

The bill pushes the voter deadline to 15 days before the election, rather than 30, and pushes back the deadline for returning absentee ballots to 8 pm on election day.

The changes do not impact this Tuesday’s election. The law takes effect for next year’s primary election.

