Voter ‘need to know’ ahead of fast approaching 2021 Primary Election

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) All the excitement and everything that came with the 2020 General Election is well in the rearview mirror, but some people are getting excited, it’s election time, yet again.

“The offices there on the ballot this year are the ones that are closest to home,” said director of the Luzerne County Bureau of Election Bob Morgan. “These are the people that actually impact us on a daily basis.

The May primary is approaching rapidly and there are organized efforts on both sides of the aisle, they’re putting in work to get as many voters registered as possible, ensuring that everyone who wants to gets a chance to vote by mail or in person, they’re also making sure that all Pennsylvanians know who and what is on the ballot.

“Remember there’s council, school board members, they are mayors, there are judges and each one of those races is important,” Morgan added. “Sometimes maybe even more important than who the president is.”

Whether you live in Northeast, Central or any other part of Pennsylvania –there’s at least four big ballot questions that everyone will see.

-A statewide referendum making municipal fire and emergency medical service companies eligible for loans to proposed

-Two constitutional amendments, based on emergency declarations

-One constitutional amendment on civil liberties and discrimination

Local election bureaus are in full swing, getting ready but it’s up to every resident to go out and make their voices heard.

There’s three key dates as the primary quickly approaches.

-May 3, 2021 – Last day to Register to vote

-May 11, 2021 – Last day to apply for a mail-in ballot

-May 18, 2021 – Election Day