Vote for Your Favorite Destination for Fall Foliage

DELAWARE WATER GAP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Summer is quickly coming to an end but for one part of our region, the bright colors of fall can mean big business.

The leaves are still green in the Delaware Water Gap but The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau wants you to think red, yellow and orange. For the second year in a row, the Pocono region is in the running for USA Today’s Readers’ Choice “Favorite Destination for Fall Foliage in North America”. The region consisting of Carbon, Monroe, Pike and Wayne Counties is over 2,400 square miles and the offers different peak viewing times. Last year the Poconos finished 3rd in the vote and tourism leaders are hoping for the top spot this year.

“The Pocono Mountains is very well known regionally in New York, Philly, Baltimore, and Washington but to be known nationally and hopefully internationally really puts the Pocono Mountains on the map as a destination of beauty and a destination of choice.” Said Chris Barrett, President/CEO Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau

Voting is open until August 26th, with winners announced on September 6th

LINK TO VOTE Click Here