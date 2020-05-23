Volunteers place hundreds of flags at local cemetery to honor veterans

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A local veterans’ group is making sure vets who’ve been laid to rest are not forgotten this Memorial Day weekend.

About three dozen volunteers placed flags Saturday morning at the gravesites of veterans buried at West Pittston Cemetery.

More than 500 flags were affixed to markers of those who served and even died defending and protecting America.

Some of the women and men who volunteered had loved ones die in service to our country.

West Pittston American Legion, 1st Lt. Jeffrey DePrimo Post 542 coordinated the flag distribution at five local cemeteries.