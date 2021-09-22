Volunteers help non-profits throughout Wyoming Valley for the United Way ‘Day of Caring’

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A little rain couldn’t stop some volunteers from getting outside and showing that they care about their community.

It’s the Day of Caring for the United Way of Wyoming Valley.

The Day of Caring, a day of service and volunteer work for over 300 volunteers with the United Way of Wyoming Valley.

“You know it’s our 100th anniversary as the United Way. 29th year of doing the Day of Caring, so that’s nearly a third of our existence that we’ve been doing this program. For us, it’s really a day where we show we put our caring into action. To be able to serve the community in a different way, ” explained Bill Jones, the United Way of Wyoming Valley CEO.





The Day of Caring is about volunteers helping the community and local nonprofits with service projects and cleanup organizations like the Wyoming Valley Children Association (WVCA).

“Because we have limited resources, the time with our staff, we would rather have them spend with the children so having the volunteers come on the Day of Caring really helps get some of these other tasks done so we can continue our operations here at the school,” said Christine Meluskey from the WVCA.

Many local companies spend their day volunteering doing whatever the organizations needed to be done.

“To be able to give more with our hands-on approach of weeding, painting, just about doing anything. It means a lot that our company supports our efforts,” stated Ann Blaskiewizc, the UGI Community Relations Manager.

That support goes a long way for these local non-profits.

“We are so happy that we have so many caring individuals that really care about this community that is gonna come and roll up their sleeves and helps us for one great day of volunteering,” said Meluskey.

Organizers still emphasize that the Day of Caring doesn’t need to be just one day.

“If you want to help with donations or want to do something good for somebody, go ahead and do it. We don’t have to have a Day of Caring and just care one day. We care all year long about kids in our community and people who have needs in our community. Everybody can do something, everyone can serve,” explained Jones.

Last year during COVID, volunteers were encouraged to find individual acts of caring and kindness to perform. Organizers are glad to have everyone back out in the community this year.