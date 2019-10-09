Volunteer Fire Departments receiving nearly $60 million

(WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania’s Auditor General announced millions of dollars in aid for volunteer fire departments across the state.

2,500 municipalities are getting just under $60 million to be distributed among volunteer firefighter’s relief associations. The announcement was made at the Steelton Fire Department in Dauphin County. They are all volunteer and rely on fundraisers to make ends meet.

“Relief associations count on this money to purchase life-saving equipment, fund critical training, and provide insurance for thousands of volunteer firefighters,” Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said.

This year’s nearly $60 million represents a $5 million increase compared to what was distributed last year.