Voluntary recall on generic Zantac

(WBRE/WYOU) — The maker of generic Zantac has issued a voluntary recall of the product sold at several nationwide pharmacies.

Zantac has been in the news since low-levels of a chemical that’s been linked to cancer were found in the drug. Apotex makes the generic ranitidine tablets sold under that name at Walmart and Rite Aid. It’s also sold at Walgreens under the name wal-zan.

Consumers should return the impacted product to the place of purchase. The makers of the brand name drug have not issued a recall.