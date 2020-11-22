Visiting Santa safely at Viewmont Mall

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Santa has paid a visit to the Viewmont Mall, but things are very different this year.

Plexiglass surrounds Santa and there won’t be any sitting on Santa’s lap. Instead, pictures will be taken through the glass. Santa says there are other precautions to keep everyone safe.

“I don’t take my mask off until we’re ready to take the picture. As soon as it’s done, I put my mask back on. I don’t touch anyone and they sanitize everything anyone touches,” Santa said.

Viewmont Mall employees say the best way to make sure you get to meet Santa is to make a reservation on their website.

And kids can still tell Santa what they’d like to see under the tree, they just have to do it with their masks on.