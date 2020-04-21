Virtual resources available for those struggling with addiction

Top Stories

by: Mark Hiller

Posted: / Updated:

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Pennsylvanians in recovery are further challenged to stay sober in isolation now that the statewide stay at home order is extended to May 8.

Virtual help is available for those struggling to stay clean and sober.

One of the online resources is California-based Lionrock Recovery.

It’s considered the largest online drug and alcohol addiction rehab program.

With many coping mechanisms unavailable because of coronavirus restrictions, increasing numbers of people are turning to virtual sources for the help they need.

We will have more about those virtual online resources coming up on Eyewitness News at 6.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos