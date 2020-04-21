Virtual resources available for those struggling with addiction

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Pennsylvanians in recovery are further challenged to stay sober in isolation now that the statewide stay at home order is extended to May 8.

Virtual help is available for those struggling to stay clean and sober.

One of the online resources is California-based Lionrock Recovery.

It’s considered the largest online drug and alcohol addiction rehab program.

With many coping mechanisms unavailable because of coronavirus restrictions, increasing numbers of people are turning to virtual sources for the help they need.

We will have more about those virtual online resources coming up on Eyewitness News at 6.