Virtual PA Farm Show underway

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show normally attracts half a million Pennsylvanians to Harrisburg– but COVID-19 forced organizers to make it available anywhere you are.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show has live and pre-recorded events on the fair’s Facebook page and Pennsylvania Cable Network. It features more than 200 online exhibits and events, where you can buy items from vendors, participate in educational sessions and find services.

You can check it out until Saturday. PA Live’s Haley Bianco and Chris Bohinski have made it into the top six for the Farm Show’s Annual Milkshake Making Contest. Details on how to vote for them and images of their milkshake will be featured on PA Live! during Wednesday’s 4 p.m. broadcast.