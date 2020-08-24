Virtual learning poses new challenges for daycare facilities

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Last week, the Pittston Area School District announced classes will be held virtually instead of in person.

Samantha Ashby, owner of The Learning Station in Pittston, says that means families will depend on daycare for childcare and schooling when parents go back to work. She says in order to make her daycare a successful place to learn for the school-aged children, they need desks for the students.

She has contacted the superintendent of the school district to see if they will lend some desks. Superintendent Kevin Booth says an executive session is scheduled for this evening to discuss the request.

