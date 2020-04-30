Virtual fundraiser to benefit local food banks, food services in Northeastern Pennsylvania

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The coronavirus pandemic continues to take a toll on families across Northeastern Pennsylvania. Their funds may be running low, as many businesses remain closed.

“Unfortunately that’s resulted in a lot of people needing food and services that maybe they wouldn’t have needed in the past,” said Laura Ducceschi, President and CEO of Scranton Area Community Foundation.

That’s why the Scranton Area Community Foundation has partnered with Mayor Paige Cognetti for the Heart of Scranton: A Virtual Fundraiser. Money raised will be donated to CEO Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank, Friends of the Poor, and Meals on Wheels of NEPA through the NEPA COVID response fund.

“The food banks and service providers are requiring an additonal amount of food to be able to serve people in our region. And it’s expensive so we are here to help with our generous community,” said Ducceschi.

Other local organizations teamed up to match funding up to 100,000 dollars.

“It’s a different kind of unique fundraiser because it’s a dollar per dollar match. Anyone that donates between noon today and noon tomorrow, will get a dollar per dollar match that will benefit three non-profit organizations,” said Duccheschi.

There are many different ways to donate. Thursday at 7:00 PM Mayor Cognetti will host an hour-long fundraising event on Lackawanna County’s Community Access Channel.

If they aren’t able to tune in and they just want to make a donation they can simply go on to the website for the Scranton Area Foundation which can be found here. And there is a special link for the Heart of Scranton Fundraiser.

Every dollar donated is crucial to helping those in need.

“We know we have a very generous public. And it’s about giving whatever you can. It’s about giving a dollar, ten dollars, whatever you can give, it matters,” said Duccheschi.

The fundraiser starts at noon on Thursday and lasts for 24 hours.