Virtual Easter egg hunt

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP (WBRE/WYOU) — A yearly Easter egg hunt had to be canceled a couple weeks ago due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

That hunt would have been Saturday. Instead, the owner of Kohl’s Stony Hill Tree Farm near Danville has been holding a virtual egg hunt.

The day before Easter, the field sits empty. In years past, it was filled with scavengers of all abilities looking for candy-filled eggs. Owner of Kohl’s Stony Hill Tree Farm, Stan Kohl, had to make a decision that would change this year’s Easter hunt.

“I held out as long as I thought we possibly could, you know. I think it was two weeks ago now that we decided to finally cancel it,” Kohl said.

The hunt was a tradition for hundreds of children, teens and adults. Just like anything else during the COVID-19 pandemic, the hunt has been switched virtually.

“Seemed like a great fit for this time of what’s going on,” Kohl said.

Kohl has posted dozens of egg pictures on his business’ Facebook page. The user’s goal is to “like”, “share” and send the farm a private message of where the egg is found laying somewhere on the farm.

“We did a couple of them on tractor tires. Have some that we have put on the front of the weights on the tractor. The answers are pretty interesting. They’re fun. It’s a fun thing to be doing,” Kohl said.

Thousands of eggs that include the ones that you see virtually were supposed to be spread out across the field. They were packed with candy a couple weeks ago. Now they have to be torn apart and the candy will be donated.

“One of the thoughts was maybe to take candy around to different nursing homes. Once the day cares open up, maybe that will be another place that we could spread some out,” Kohl said.

While the eggs are being taken apart, grab your computer and start guessing. If you guess correctly, you could win a free entry to the farm’s fall corn maze.

Click here for more information on participating.