Virtual blessing of Easter food baskets

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An Easter weekend tradition carries on, despite the coronavirus, all thanks to technology.

Father Jim Paisley held a virtual blessing Saturday of Easter food baskets. Traditionally, the baskets would be blessed individual on Holy Saturday and sprinkled with Holy water.

Instead the pastor of Saint Therese’s Church in Shavertown offered prayers as people watched online. They also got to display their baskets filled with eggs, bread, and meat. Although it didn’t have the same intimacy, it helped continue an act of faith.

“Without it, this would really be terrible. I mean it’s bad now but it would be twice as bad,” Dorothy Maguire said.

The practice of the blessing of Easter food baskets on Holy Saturday dates back to at least the 15th century in eastern Europe.