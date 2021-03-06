Vigil honoring those who lost their lives to COVID-19 held in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – One year since Pennsylvania saw its first case of COVID-19, people in one county are pausing to grieve.

Dozens gathered for a vigil at the Luzerne County Courthouse to remember the nearly 750 COVID-related deaths in the county.

Organizers say this vigil is a way for the families of the victims of COVID-19 to grieve and know they are not alone.

The organizers themselves lost their fathers to the virus and know first hand how awful the experience was.

There were 70 empty chairs placed near the podium; one chair for every 10 lives lost.

There were also 700 tea lights placed on the lawn to remember the victims.

Organizers say this was a way to turn their grief into a purpose.