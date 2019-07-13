Vigil held in support of migrant families

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) –Protestors around the world who are blaming immigration laws in America for tearing families apart are speaking out.

Friday night in Scranton, dozens stood in solidarity to express the changes they want to see. Nearly 100 protestors gathered for Lights for Liberty: A Vigil to End Human Concentration Camps.

It started with prayer.

“With the hope of uniting hearts. Sending positive energy, not only to people who are at the border, these families to our administration,” IHM sister and director of the office of justice peace and the integrity of creation for the IHM sisters, Sister Donna Korba said.

Signs held high, songs filled the air, as these protestors stood together demanding the Trump administration stop separating migrant families at the border.

Alejandra Marroquin was the first speaker at the vigil. She was emotional as she described the conditions and experiences these migrant families are going through as they seek a better life in America.

“Once we put a human factor into these families and children, then we get to really understand that they could be just like us,” Marroquin, a Central Newman Parrish member said.

Sara Reyat’s mother decided to organize this vigil. She teamed up with the Sisters of the IHM to make it happen. Reyat says even though her mother couldn’t attend, they are both proud of the turnout.

“We’re just a small corner of the world, but together, our voice is loud,” Reyat said.

“Little Scranton. A beautiful city, a diverse city, and we stand with all the peoples,” Sister Donna Korba said.

At the vigil, people also signed postcards to send to President Trump. On the cards, it says “I demand that you end these immoral practices.”