Vigil held in Pittston Township in honor of 13 troops lost in Afghanistan

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The 13 American troops killed last month in Afghanistan were being honored Wednesday night in Luzerne County.

Dozens came out for the patriotic, yet solemn, event organized by the Miller-Keystone Blood Center in Pittston Township. 13 lit candles represented the brave souls lost in the Kabul Airport attack as an American flag was raised into the sky.







It featured testimonies from veterans, state representatives, and the singing of the National Anthem and Amazing Grace. Everyone paused for a moment of silence after each of the 13 names were read aloud.

“It’s really been weighing heavily on my mind and on my heart. And there’s not a real lot I can do, but I can honor people. And that’s the reason we’re here tonight is to honor those that we lost last week and that we’ve lost in the past and through 9/11,” organizer Kathy Rowinski said.



Eyewitness News’ very own Mark Hiller emceed the emotional event.