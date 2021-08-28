Vigil held in Lehman Township for 13 troops lost in Afghanistan

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The U.S. State Department announced a short time ago that U.S. citizens should leave the area of Kabul Airport immediately citing a specific, credible threat.

The airport is where we lost 13 U.S. service members on Thursday during a terror attack. Saturday night dozens of people gathered at the Luzerne County Fairgrounds for a candlelight vigil in memory of those 13 American troops.

From veterans to neighbors, those in attendance clutched candles and American flags. Prayers were shared for the fallen service members, their families, and those still in Afghanistan.

“We’re burning their “life light” for them, the ones that have fallen. We want to show that they live within us, and that fire burns within us,” Patriots Cove president/co-founder Jeff Swire said.

An “honor and remember” flag was unveiled at the vigil to be hung at the fairgrounds. Saturday night’s vigil was held thanks to Patriots Cove, One Mi22ion Salute, Your Dash 365, and the Luzerne County Fair.