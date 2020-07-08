Vigil held in honor of teens lost in Susquehanna River

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A vigil is just getting underway this hour in Plymouth for two teens who died Tuesday in the Susquehanna River.

One boy was 15. The other was 17. The vigil is where the boys went under and were never seen alive again. It is close to the Carey Avenue Bridge located between Plymouth and Hanover Township.

The names of the victims have not yet been released. The county coroner says family members of the victims are still being notified.

We will have much more about the vigil on Eyewitness News at 11.