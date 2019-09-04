Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall replica arrives in Luzerne County

(WBRE/WYOU) — The wall that heals arrived in Luzerne County Tuesday night.

It is a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington D.C. The wall was escorted by numerous police officers, fire crews and more than 150 bikers from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township. A crowd watched as the wall arrived at Wyoming Valley West High School in Plymouth. It includes the names of more than 58,000 troops killed in the Vietnam War.

“Absolutely, yes this is a way for us to bring this wall home, to bring it into your local communities. Not everyone, even though we are not far from D.C., a lot of people haven’t been there. They can’t make it,” site manager Julianna Blaylock said.

The wall will be on display through Sunday at the high school. It is open to the public.