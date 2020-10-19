Vietnam veteran holds intruder until police arrived

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — On Sunday, 911 received a call from a 72-year-old Vietnam veteran located on a secluded property in Paradise Township. While on the phone with Pennsylvania State Police Desk personnel, the man said that someone allegedly walked from the front door of the residence to the back of the house and broke the window.

The resident heard the loud noise and ran into his kitchen where he found 38-year-old Kwesi Skerritt, of Bronx, NY in the residence.

Police say the victim then drew his legally-owned pistol and ordered the intruder to the ground. Skerritt remained on the ground until officers arrived and placed him in custody.

Police say that Skerritt gave a confusing explanation to why he was at the residence and appeared under the influence of some type of controlled substance.

Skerritt was arraigned and remanded to the Monroe County Correctional Facility on $100,000 bail.