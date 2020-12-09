Victorian era Christmas underway in Berwick with modern adaptations

BERWICK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Staff and volunteers at the Berwick Historical Society are taking guests back in time to 1879 for a Victorian era Christmas while keeping up with all of the 2020 precautions.

Annual tours of the Jackson Mansion are underway as determined staff were set on holding the event as many other traditions have been canceled.

“I’m just glad that we are able to hold this event and do this event safely,” Jim Stout, curator of the Jackson Mansion said.

The event takes guests back in time to when Clarence Jackson and his family were celebrating the holidays. This year, the theme was changed to an authentic Victorian tour, but much simpler than in years past.

Stout says normally the preparation would involve dozens of volunteers, extensive decorations, including 64 trees inside, and bring about 300 people into the building. To help follow COVID-19 guidelines, everything is a little bit simpler but still authentic.

“They’ll see some very rare ornaments, all live greens and garlands. They’ll get to see an authentically correct banquet table setting,” Stout said.

The large Christmas tree is reminiscent of a Victorian tree, decorated with ornaments from the time period.

“It’s more important than really how we used to decorate because I have the feel of how it used to be,” Susan Reagan Hinkle, a tour guide told Eyewitness News.

Costumed guides say the tours also help people relax during the difficult modern times.

“You know, it makes them, you know just focus on this and forget about everything else going on,” Tour Guide Janice Moskaluk said.

“I think it’s very important to learn from your history and be excited about your history. I think people here in Berwick are very proud of their history and have a very proud past,” Stout said.

The tours will be held through the end of December at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Rules and more information is available at the Berwick Historical Society’s website.