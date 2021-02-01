Victims identified in Plains Township murder-suicide

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The names of the three people who died in Plains Township Monday morning during a murder-suicide have been released.

According to the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, the two victims were James and Lisa Goy. They were shot and killed by Jeffrey Spaide, who then killed himself.

Officers responded to a reported shooting on West Bergh Street in the Hudson section of Plains Township around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Police believe it started as an argument about shoveling snow.