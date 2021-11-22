Victims from Sugarloaf Township youth football game brawl speak out

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— More details are coming out about a large fight during a youth football game over the weekend in Luzerne County.

A woman who is a parent of a player is accused of driving her car onto the field and hitting another parent.

Eyewitnesses describe the scene as chaotic and out of control. It happened at Joe Larock Football Field. The ruts on the field from the car are still visible.

Eyewitness News spoke to the two parents who were injured in the fight. They say they feared for their lives.

“We are pretty upset we’re pretty traumatized by what happened and disappointed,” said one of the injured parents.

The words of a parent who says she was assaulted by another parent during a fight at an All-Star game in the Wyoming Valley Junior Football Conference. The players are 12 and 13 years old.









Suspected Car

The wife says her husband was hit by a car allegedly driven by 37-year-old Rachelle Rae Zeller of Wilkes-Barre.

Police charged Zeller with assaulting the husband and wife. They did not want to be identified because of fear for their safety.

“It started with just arguing and me trying to get away and then I just felt blows to my head and I kept trying to get away and find my children. Then I heard my husband was run over,” said the wife.

Police say they tracked the vehicle to a home on Mayock Street in Wilkes-Barre. According to arrest papers, Zeller was standing outside the house with apparent bloodstains on her pants and her right hand as well as small lacerations on the fingers of her right hand.

The suspect’s vehicle is a black Mercedes-Benz that had scuff marks on the front, mud on the tires and a football uniform on the rear floor.

Nicole McFarland is an EMT with the Sugarloaf Township Fire Company. Her crew was at the game as standard procedure in the event of game injuries.

“It started when a couple of players on the field started to fight with each other. The refs called the game due to fighting. Next thing you know parents and kids just started storming the field fighting one another. It was a pretty chaotic scene,” said McFarland.

The injured parents just wanted to get out of the area of the field.

“We were just scared of weapons. We were scared of people getting hurt just a lot of fear,“ said the injured parent.

These parents say there have been fights at regular-season games and insist that the football league has got to do more about keeping people safe.

Eyewitness News reached out to league officials and have not yet heard a response. Zeller faces a slew of charges including aggravated and simple assault.