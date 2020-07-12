Victim of double fatal shooting had PFA against accused gunman

SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A man and a woman were gunned down Friday night outside Buffalo Wild Wings in the Monroe Marketplace.

Police have identified the shooter as 55 year-old Christopher Fernanders, and the Distrct Attorney’s Office revealed that one of the victims filed a PFA against him before this tragic incident.

What should have been a regular night out at Buffalo Wild Wings on Friday rapidly turned into a murder scene that still has the community shaken.

“I feel like I’m always going to have to be cautious now. Like I was cautious when we were just out to eat at Red Robin,” said CJ Rubel of Mifflintown.

55-year-old Christopher Fernanders of Paxinos shot and killed 46-year-old Heather Campbell of Trevorton and 52-year-old Matthew Bowersox of Mifflinburg right outside the restaurant.

Another patron intervened and shot Fernanders who was taken to the hospital and into custody.

Not only did Campbell know Fernanders, but also the Snyder County District Attorney said Campbell filed a PFA against him July 1.

“I mean that is scary. I mean it makes you wonder if it’s worth getting something like that in a situation if it doesn’t do anything,” said Eliza Parson of Sunbury.

Katelyn Walters dealt with her own demons in the past and she said domestic violence is something many people struggle with on their own.

“I was afraid of the word, I didn’t understand what the word was at the time so they never actually did anything to the person to make changes about it,” said Katelyn Walters of Herndon.

And many are calling on change to help prevent another tragedy like this.

“Everyone should be protected. Children, adults, whoever PFA is there for a reason and we need to make sure that the PFA is in order like it should be,” said Erika Stiely of Shamokin.

Fernanders faces several criminal charges including first degree murder.

This Buffalo Wind Wings decided to close for the day on Saturday out of respect for the victims.