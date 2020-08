SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Lackawanna County Coroner has released the name of the victim whose body was found in the Lackawanna River Friday evening.

The victim was identified as Jeury Caraballo-Jimenez, 29, of Hazelton.

An autopsy concluded that he accidentally drowned.

Scranton PD is investigating the incident.