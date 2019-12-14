Vice President’s Chief of Staff Talks with Eyewitness News

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) — On Friday, Eyewitness News Senior Producer Jayne Ann Bugda had to opportunity to speak with Marc Short, Vice President Pence’s Chief Of Staff.

He talked about the passing of the Article of Impeachment. He noted that some Democrats are still on the fence when it comes to a full vote in the house, including Democrat Matt Cartwright.

“We have not lost hope in regarding the house vote. We recognize there are a lot of members not declared including Congressman Cartwright who are in districts who Donald Trump won in 2016 and I think they have been pushed off the ledge by Speaker Pelosi and I think people are frustrated by what they see in Washington D.C.,” Short said.

Short also talked about the good news Friday on the hill about the passage of the first phase of the China U-S Trade Deal.