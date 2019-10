(WBRE/WYOU) — Vice President Mike Pence is making a stop in Luzerne County on Monday.

Pence is set to visit Schott Glass facility in Duryea on Monday afternoon. He will speak at the event highlighting the administration’s efforts to pass the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

He will also celebrate the glass manufacturer’s 50th anniversary. The event is private for employees and invited guests only.

It is not open to the public.