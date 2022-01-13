Vets receive quilt donation

MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An outreach organization for homeless veterans in Mount Pocono was gifted for its hard work helping those who need it most.

Members with Operation Chill Out accepted a quilt handmade by ‘Quilt of Valor’ Thursday at Senator Scavello’s office. They tell Eyewitness News the event was held at the senator’s office because of his constant support of their outreach. The organization was also donated five other quilts and they have plans to share the honorable gifts.

“The others will be given to veterans that we have contact with in New Jersey and in Pennsylvania. One’s going to a PTSD Vietnam veteran, another to an Iraqi/Afghani veteran,” Operation Chill Out founder/executive director Ray Chimileski said.

Operation Chill Out is renovating an abandoned church into a museum in Mount Pocono and will display their quilt when it’s finished.