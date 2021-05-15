Vets and other volunteers place flags on veterans’ graves at Hanover Township cemetery

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In Luzerne County, fresh flags now cover the landscape of an area cemetery honoring local war heroes ahead of Memorial Day Weekend.

Amvets Post 59 spent the morning placing flags on the graves of fallen soldiers in Saint Mary’s Cemetery on South Main Street in Hanover Township.

Anyone was invited to help and for one family, it is an annual tradition.

“Our family has always decorated multiple cemetery spots. As children, our parents would take us to probably 10 different cemeteries because of needing to make sure they were not forgotten,” Eileen Kohl of Shavertown said.

Memorial Day is Monday, May 31st.