Veterans Voices: VA Newsletter

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The VA newsletter has become an invaluable resource for veterans for years.

And now our local VA Center in Wilkes-Barre has improved it’s own version of the newsletter. On this week’s Veterans Voices is a local veterans resource that’s more than just “something to read”.

The Wilkes-Barre VA newsletter “Horizons” has become a one-stop shop of information for NEPA veterans.

It’s got everything, from upcoming health events, to squad reunions, to the latest medical equipment at the VA.

The latest newsletter features a story on new catheterization technology. John Baloga, who helps put the newsletter together, says the goal is simple.

“We’re here to help the veteran and the more we can do for the veteran, the more we can keep them informed and the more they’ll like coming in for services,” Baloga said.

“Horizons” comes out quarterly and it spotlights local events specific to NEPA. This month’s newsletter features the story of a 97-year old author and veteran of World War II from Allentown who donated his book to the medical center.

The VA does have a national newsletter but Baloga says “Horizons” is written with local veterans in mind.

“Anybody could read a newsletter from a national publication, ok, but does that really pertain to us here in Wilkes-Barre, Scranton and NEPA? This one does,” Baloga said.

The latest edition is online.