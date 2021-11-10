Veterans thanked at Coffee With a Cop event in Brodheadsville

BRODHEADSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Monroe County partnered up with McDonald’s to honor veterans.

Wednesday morning troopers held a special “Coffee With a Cop” event at the McDonald’s in Brodheadsville.

Veterans who stopped by had the chance to speak with troopers. They also received a free “Salute to Service” meal of either an Egg McMuffin or a cheeseburger.

“I mean every time we see them, they’re so eager to tell us ‘thank you for our service, but it’s really our turn now to say ‘thank you’ to you for what you’ve done for us,” Trooper David Peters said.

Peters says community outreach for law enforcement is very important, especially with veterans to keep in touch with “what’s going on” in their neighborhoods.